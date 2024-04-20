Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

Oakland Athletics (8-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (14-6, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (2-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -167, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Cleveland has gone 4-3 in home games and 14-6 overall. The Guardians have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.08.

Oakland is 8-12 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has four doubles and five home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday leads the Athletics with a .243 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI. Abraham Toro is 11-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
ODOT launches roadwork season: Butler County to see $34 million in...
2
Scholarships ‘more about family’ for Fenwick’s Dobrozsi
3
Family Dollar shuts down near three dozen Ohio stores, including 3 in...
4
West Chester school locked down after report of wounded man in parking...
5
Hamilton fights flood protection charges: ‘It is not personal, it is...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top