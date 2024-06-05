Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Kansas City Royals (36-26, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-20, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Guardians: Nick Sandlin (4-0, 2.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -124, Royals +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland is 21-7 at home and 40-20 overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in baseball at 3.50.

Kansas City has gone 14-16 on the road and 36-26 overall. The Royals are 28-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .272 for the Guardians. David Fry is 12-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .319 batting average, and has 16 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI. Freddy Fermin is 12-for-32 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Brady Singer: day-to-day (illness), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton bakery brings traditional recipes to customers
2
Lakota honor students donate funds to county program
3
Not-to-miss Butler County festivals and events planned for June
4
South Gilmore in Fairfield to close as widening project is underway
5
Middletown residence searched for suspect wanted in Hamilton
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top