Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers meet in game 4 of series

The Cleveland Guardians lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Detroit Tigers (50-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (61-40, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-0); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -179, Tigers +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Cleveland has a 61-40 record overall and a 33-14 record at home. The Guardians have gone 45-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 50-53 record overall and a 26-29 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 23-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .237 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 21 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 13-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

