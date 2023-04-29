Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

Boston has a 7-7 record in home games and a 13-14 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has a 9-5 record in road games and a 13-13 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has seven doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 16-for-36 with seven doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.