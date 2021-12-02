Cleveland faces Washington on 3-game win streak

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup on Nov. 11, with Harrell scoring 22 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Wizards. Harrell is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 103.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Isaiah Todd: out (toe), Aaron Holiday: out (illness), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

