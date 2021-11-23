Cleveland faces Phoenix on home losing streak

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 101-92 in the last meeting on Oct. 31. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points, and Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Booker is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15 points, 9.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 101.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (back), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (rest), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.