Cleveland faces Philadelphia, looks for 4th straight home win

The 76ers are 26-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 118-112 on Feb. 16. Joel Embiid scored 29 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. Harden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Jarrett Allen: out (eye).

76ers: Jalen McDaniels: day to day (hip).

