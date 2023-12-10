Cleveland faces Orlando on 3-game win streak

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Orlando.

The Magic are 10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 4.5.

The Cavaliers are 9-4 in conference play. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.6 rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.5.

The Magic average 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (12.1). The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 121-111 in their last matchup on Dec. 7. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 35 points, and Banchero led the Magic with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 122.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (ankle), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.