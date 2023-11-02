Cleveland faces Indiana for conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Cleveland meet on Friday.

Indiana finished 35-47 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference games and 20-21 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pacers averaged 27.0 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 13-3 in Central Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game last season, 52.7 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 125-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points, and Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.