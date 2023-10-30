Cleveland faces conference foe New York

Cleveland plays New York in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

New York Knicks (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What is a service dog in Ohio? Some may skirt the rules, but it’s not...
2
McCrabb: When the ‘lights get the brightest,’ Middletown’s Kyle...
3
Election 2023: Fairfield city, township voters to choose new leaders
4
ELECTION 2023: Two longtime residents vying for Middletown’s mayor seat
5
Pitman: Once a Fairfield Idol winner, local songwriter gets back to the...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top