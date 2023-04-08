Cleveland faces Charlotte, looks for 4th straight victory

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 120-104 in their last meeting on March 14. Mobley led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Rozier is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hornets. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (leg), Jarrett Allen: day to day (groin), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hand), Dylan Windler: day to day (foot).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Terry Rozier: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (toe), P.J. Washington: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.