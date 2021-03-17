X

Cleveland faces Boston, aims to stop 4-game slide

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Cavaliers play Boston

Boston Celtics (20-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

The Cavaliers are 10-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 6-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 14-11 in conference games. Boston is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 141-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 33 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 23.6 points per game, and is averaging 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 66.1% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 6.9 rebounds and averages 25.2 points. Kemba Walker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 48.1% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.