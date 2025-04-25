Cleveland Browns trade down, take Michigan DT Mason Graham with the 5th pick in the NFL draft

Browns general manager Andrew Berry opted to go for draft picks instead of taking Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars moved up to take.

Cleveland got Jacksonville’s second- and fourth-rounders this year and the Jaguars’ 2026 first-rounder. With two of the top four picks in the second round, it was possible the Browns could move up into late in the first round.

“We felt like it was a fantastic opportunity for our organization to go down three spots and add a player in the trenches,” Berry said of the trade after selecting Graham.

