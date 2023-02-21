Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

Priefer coached with Stefanski in Minnesota and was retained by him after the Browns fired coach Freddie Kitchens following the 2019 season.

Priefer's dismissal creates another opening on Cleveland's staff. Stefanski also must replace quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, who left to become Arizona's offensive coordinator. Also, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin moved on to Houston and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard took a position coaching linebackers for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland's special teams had issues all last season, beginning with punt returner Jakeem Grant suffering a knee injury in training camp. The Browns had little impact with their return game though they did make some improvement as the season progressed, with rookie Jerome Ford returning kickoffs and Donovan Peoples-Jones handling punts.

One of the biggest special teams gaffes came in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland's inability to cover an onside kick helped the Jets overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the final 1:55 to win 31-30.

Also, rookie kicker Cade York's struggles didn't help Priefer's case. The fourth-round draft pick missed several big kicks — including an extra point in the Jets loss — and had a few blocked because of low trajectory.

York finished 24 of 32 on field goals and 35 of 37 on PATs.

