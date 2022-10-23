Cleveland and Washington face off in conference showdown

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.