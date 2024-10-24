Cleveland and Detroit meet in conference matchup

Detroit heads to Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup Friday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Detroit Pistons (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit face off.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play last season. The Cavaliers gave up 110.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Detroit went 14-68 overall and 10-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.0 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

Pistons: Bobi Klintman: day to day (calf), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (back), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
8 fire departments respond to house fire
2
Breast cancer survivor celebrates survival and life
3
Two area Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants to close Thursday
4
Miami University exploring replacing iconic sports arena
5
‘Overwhelmed’ by influx of migrants, Cincinnati suburb’s leaders say...