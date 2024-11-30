Cleveland and Boston match up in battle of top offenses

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics square off in a meeting between the NBA's top two offenses.

The Cavaliers are 13-3 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

The Celtics are 14-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.0.

The 122.4 points per game the Cavaliers score are 11.8 more points than the Celtics give up (110.6). The Celtics average 8.6 more points per game (121.2) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (112.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 120.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Derrick White: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.