Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Greenville, South Carolina

The Clemson Tigers play the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) vs. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Clemson square off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Tigers have a 9-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 7-4 in non-conference play. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 11.0.

Clemson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is shooting 63.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

