Clemson Tigers and the Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Greenville, South Carolina

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Clemson square off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Tigers have a 9-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 7-4 in non-conference play. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 11.0.

Clemson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is shooting 63.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.