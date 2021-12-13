Clemson faces Miami

STEPPING UP: PJ Hall is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. David Collins has complemented Hall and is maintaining an average of 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The RedHawks are led by Dae Dae Grant, who is averaging 15.4 points.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 34 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 62.5.