Clayton's 17 lead Ohio's rout of D-III Defiance 108-28

Devin Goodwyn led the way for the Yellow Jackets with six points. Will Gelhausen added six points for Defiance. Jakob Trevino also had five points.

The Yellow Jackets, with an enrollment of just over 500 students, play in the NCAA Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, which also includes Mount St. Joseph University, Transylvania University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Ohio plays Friday against Austin Peay on the road, and Defiance visits IUPUI on Thursday.

