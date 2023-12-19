Clayton's 17 lead Ohio's rout of D-III Defiance 108-28

Led by AJ Clayton's 17 points, the Ohio Bobcats routed the Division III-Defiance Yellow Jackets 108-28
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 17 points as Ohio beat Defiance 108-28 on Monday night.

Clayton added five rebounds for the Bobcats (6-4). Ike Cornish added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Ben Estis was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Devin Goodwyn led the way for the Yellow Jackets with six points. Will Gelhausen added six points for Defiance. Jakob Trevino also had five points.

The Yellow Jackets, with an enrollment of just over 500 students, play in the NCAA Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, which also includes Mount St. Joseph University, Transylvania University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Ohio plays Friday against Austin Peay on the road, and Defiance visits IUPUI on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
8 Cincinnati-area places to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts
2
Store wars: UDF, Wawa race to finish at booming Butler County...
3
Interfaith group rallies in Cincinnati to call for Israel-Hamas War...
4
New ranking: Lakota’s high school cyber security students among tops in...
5
Nuxhall Foundation receives $100K anonymous gift for The Hope Center
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top