Clayton's 16 lead Ohio over Buffalo 91-70

Led by AJ Clayton's 16 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Buffalo Bulls 91-70
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton's 16 points helped Ohio defeat Buffalo 91-70 on Tuesday night.

Clayton was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Shereef Mitchell added 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Ajay Sheldon shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Sy Chatman led the Bulls (2-18, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four assists and two blocks. Jonnivius Smith added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams also recorded 11 points. The Bulls extended their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

