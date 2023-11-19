Clayton has 18 as Ohio takes down Detroit Mercy 71-52

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton's 18 points helped Ohio defeat Detroit Mercy 71-52 on Saturday.
Clayton had six rebounds for the Bobcats (2-1). Jaylin Hunter scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Ike Cornish had 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting.
Marcus Tankersley led the way for the Titans (0-4) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Stone added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Edoardo Del Cadia had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
