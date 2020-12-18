Clay, Valpo visit Toledo

TEAM LEADERS: Toledo's Jackson has averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 assists while Setric Millner Jr. has put up 15.6 points and eight rebounds. For the Crusaders, Clay has averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 10.4 points.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Valparaiso has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.