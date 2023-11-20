Clay has 16 in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State at the Paradise Jam

Led by Donovan Clay's 16 points, the Missouri State Bears defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 56-52 at the Paradise Jam
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Donovan Clay had 16 points in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State on Sunday night at the Paradise Jam.

Clay had nine rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Matthew Lee scored 13 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the foul line, and added 10 rebounds. Cesare Edwards shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak led the way for the Golden Flashes (3-2) with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kent State also got nine points from Julius Rollins. VonCameron Davis also recorded seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

