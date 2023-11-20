Clay has 16 in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State at the Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Donovan Clay had 16 points in Missouri State's 56-52 win over Kent State on Sunday night at the Paradise Jam.

Clay had nine rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Matthew Lee scored 13 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the foul line, and added 10 rebounds. Cesare Edwards shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak led the way for the Golden Flashes (3-2) with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kent State also got nine points from Julius Rollins. VonCameron Davis also recorded seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.