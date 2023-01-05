Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

The previous low in combined points for a first quarter this season came on Monday, when New York and Phoenix combined for 34 points. The low for any quarter was Nov. 5, when Milwaukee and Oklahoma City combined for 31 points.

Milwaukee topped the Raptors 104-101 in overtime after a frantic finish, with Toronto rallying from 21 points down in the final 3:07 of regulation to force OT — but the Bucks holding on in the extra period. The Raptors missed 78 shots, the most by any team since Milwaukee missed 80 in a triple-overtime loss to Brooklyn on March 20, 2015.

Cleveland wound up beating Phoenix 90-88, matching the third-fewest points scored in a game this season. Miami (87) and Indiana (82) combined for 169 points on Dec. 12, New York (92) and Cleveland (81) combined for 173 on Dec. 4, and the Bucks (90) and Philadelphia (88) also totaled 178 on Oct. 20.

Offensive struggles have been rare this season. NBA teams, on average, are averaging about 114 points per game. That’s the highest rate since teams averaged 116.7 per game in 1969-70.

