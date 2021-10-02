C.J. Stroud throws five TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls

Rutgers' only major play in the game was a 75-yard catch and run by Aron Cruickshank on a short pass over the middle on the next series. The distance was a career best for both players. Vedral finished 16 of 26 for 152 yards.

Cole Snyder added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Youngblood with 7:40 to play to close out the scoring and close the yardage gap for the Scarlet Knights.

The result was a major letdown for Rutgers following a 20-13 loss to No. 14 Michigan on the road last weekend. They played very well in that game. They didn't follow that up this week and coach Greg Schiano contributed to the problem on the opening series, using a trick play on a punt that backfired, giving the Buckeyes a short field.

Ohio State has never scored fewer than 49 points against Rutgers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: This team can do it all, especially on offense with Stroud throwing the ball to a trio of top wide outs and Henderson running through huge holes. The defense might have played its best game this season, giving up one play early.

Rutgers: While it has made up little ground on Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State since Schiano returned last year, it remains light years behind Ohio State in the Big Ten pecking order. They were seriously outplayed in all phases of the game, and certainly outcoached. Schiano's decision to throw a pass on fourth-and-8 from its own 46 put Rutgers in a hole is never left.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were outstanding on both sides of the ball. Expect for one long TD in the opening half it was a near perfect performance. If anyone losses or plays a poor game they are back in the Top 10.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights were hoping to follow a strong showing in a loss against Michigan with a good game against the Buckeyes. The hope was a upset would get them a first spot in the poll since 2012. Obviously, they have a long way to go.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: Hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Rutgers: Hosts No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday.

___

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray