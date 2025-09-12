C.J. Kayfus' homer in 8th inning propels Guardians to 3-2 victory over Royals

The Guardians trail Seattle by three games with 15 games remaining.

Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino became the fourth left-handed batter in Royals history to record 30 home runs in a season with a two-run drive in the first inning. The last Royals lefty batter to reach the mark was Mike Moustakas with 38 in 2017. The others were John Mayberry (34 in 1975) and Hall of Famer George Brett (30 in 1985).

The Royals (74-73) have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 4 1/2 games back for the final wild card.

Guardians' catcher Bo Naylor led off the eighth with a base hit to right field. Kayfus followed with a towering 425-foot drive to right-center on a low fastball on a 1-0 count from John Schreiber (3-3) for his third homer of the season.

Matt Festa (4-3) got the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Cade Smith hit Jonathan India with a fastball to lead off the ninth and then retired the next three batters for his 13th save.

Key moment

The Royals were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. They had runners at the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Guardians starter Gavin Williams struck out India with a sweeper on a full count to end the frame.

Key stat

In 30 games since Aug. 10, Pasquatino leads the majors with 33 RBIs and is tied with the Mets’ Juan Soto at 11 home runs.

Up next

Royals: Open a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday with RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-10, 4.63 ERA) on the mound.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (9-11, 4.69 ERA) gets the call on Friday for the start of a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

