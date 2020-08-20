Civale's complete-game gem lifts Indians past Pirates 6-1

Cleveland's offense is no better than Pittsburgh's, but a little goes a long way for AL Central contenders. The Indians, whose .200 team batting average is dead last in the majors, are now 12-0 this season when scoring three or more runs.

Having a dominant pitching staff helps. Civale gave the bullpen a break by working Cleveland's team ERA to 2.61, the best in the majors. The Pirates failed to put a single runner in scoring position against the efficient Civale until pinch-hitter Cole Tucker doubled leading off the ninth.

VALIANT EFFORT

Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault matched Civale out for out over five scoreless innings. Brault needed 29 pitches to get through a shaky first but quickly settled down. He didn't allow a hit until consecutive singles by Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow leading off the fifth but escaped the jam by turning a double play in which he caught a line drive with a 110 mph exit velocity off the bat of Domingo Santana then threw to first to double off Luplow.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Kyle Crick (right shoulder strain) threw a live bullpen on Tuesday and is nearing closer to a return. ... RHP Mitch Keller (left oblique strain) is playing catch and could begin throwing off the mound early next week. ... IF Phil Evans, whose season ended following a scary collision with outfielder Gregory Polanco on Aug. 8, will have surgery to repair his fractured jaw.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (4-0, 1.30 ERA) will look to stay unbeaten in the series finale on Thursday. Bieber, who leads the American League with 54 strikeouts, is coming off seven shutout innings in a victory over Detroit last Saturday.

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.98) picked up his first win of the season last Friday against Cincinnati. Williams is 6-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 14 career interleague starts.

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Cleveland Indians' Domingo Santana, center, celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in three runs with a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

