journal-news logo
X

Civale scheduled to start for Indians at Angels

news | 33 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Angels are expected to send Shohei Ohtani to the mound Wednesday and the Indians will give Aaron Civale the start

Cleveland Indians (22-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-23, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 9-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .333.

The Indians are 12-11 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.72. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 earned run average.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Zach Plesac earned his fourth victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Alex Claudio registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .613.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .218 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Indians: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Juan Lagares: (toe), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top