Civale scheduled to start for Indians against Twins

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 223 home runs as a team.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last year and hit 307 total home runs.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Delino DeShields: (hip).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.