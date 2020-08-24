X

Civale scheduled to start for Indians against Twins

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians take on the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins (19-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-11, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.27 ERA, .63 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.91 ERA, .97 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 223 home runs as a team.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last year and hit 307 total home runs.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Delino DeShields: (hip).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

