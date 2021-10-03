journal-news logo
Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Indians will start Aaron Civale on Sunday and the Rangers are expected to counter with Dane Dunning

Cleveland Indians (79-82, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-101, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (11-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Indians -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 36-44 in home games in 2020. The Texas pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Indians have gone 39-41 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .406 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-2. Lyles secured his 10th victory and Jonah Heim went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Triston McKenzie took his ninth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 31 home runs and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

