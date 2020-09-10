Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

The Indians are 16-12 against AL Central teams. Cleveland's lineup has 43 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with nine homers.

The Royals have gone 12-21 against division opponents. Kansas City is slugging .395 as a unit. Maikel Franco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .455.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 47 hits and has 26 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.