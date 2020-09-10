X

Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

news | 11 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Royals will start Brady Singer on Thursday and the Indians are expected to counter with Aaron Civale

Kansas City Royals (16-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (26-17, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Brady Singer (1-4, 5.58 ERA) Cleveland: Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will face off on Thursday.

The Indians are 16-12 against AL Central teams. Cleveland's lineup has 43 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with nine homers.

The Royals have gone 12-21 against division opponents. Kansas City is slugging .395 as a unit. Maikel Franco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .455.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 47 hits and has 26 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.