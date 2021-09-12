journal-news logo
X

Civale scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The Brewers will start Eric Lauer on Sunday and the Indians are expected to counter with Aaron Civale

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-71, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will square off on Sunday.

The Indians are 36-35 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .350.

The Brewers have gone 48-24 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .400 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .488.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-0. Corbin Burnes earned his 10th victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zach Plesac registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: (illness), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County
2
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
3
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
4
Police investigating alleged death, racial threats against girl...
5
Middletown firefighter climbs 110 floors in honor of 9/11 firefighters...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top