X

Civale, Indians to face Clippard, Twins

news | 9 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (5-4, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-2, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Twins: Tyler Clippard (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.18.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 286 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.