Civale expected to start for the Indians against Yankees

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Indians will start Aaron Civale on Saturday and the Yankees are expected to counter with Luis Gil

Cleveland Indians (71-74, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-65, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -189, Indians +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 42-31 on their home turf. New York has slugged .404 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Indians are 35-38 on the road. Cleveland has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 33, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-0. Corey Kluber earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Zach Plesac took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 37 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Myles Straw leads the Indians with 133 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 3-7, .175 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

