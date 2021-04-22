X

Civale expected to start for the Indians against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
The Yankees will start Domingo German on Thursday and the Indians are expected to counter with Aaron Civale

New York Yankees (6-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-8, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.18 ERA, .73 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Indians Thursday.

The Indians are 4-2 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 23 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four while slugging .433.

The Yankees have gone 2-4 away from home. New York ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .203 batting average. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .277.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with four home runs and is batting .217.

Gio Urshela leads the Yankees with six extra base hits and seven RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 3-7, .168 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

