Civale expected to start for Indians at White Sox

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians went 23-17 in division games in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Dylan Cease: (health protocols), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.