Civale expected to start for Cleveland at Detroit

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.