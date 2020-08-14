X

Civale expected to start for Cleveland at Detroit

news | 17 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (10-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-7, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Tigers: Ivan Nova (1-0, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.