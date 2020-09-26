Civale expected to start as Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh

The Indians are 17-11 in home games. Cleveland's lineup has 57 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 17 homers.

The Pirates have gone 5-21 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .280, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 64 hits and is batting .282.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 46 hits and is batting .231.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

