Civale expected to start as Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh

news | 34 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Pirates will start Joe Musgrove on Saturday while the Indians are expected to counter with Aaron Civale

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-40, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (34-24, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Joe Musgrove (0-5, 4.68 ERA) Cleveland: Aaron Civale (4-5, 3.99 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Pittsburgh will square off on Saturday.

The Indians are 17-11 in home games. Cleveland's lineup has 57 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 17 homers.

The Pirates have gone 5-21 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .280, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 64 hits and is batting .282.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 46 hits and is batting .231.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

