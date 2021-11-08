Cincy welcomes Evansville in 2021-22 season opener

Evansville (0-0) vs. Cincinnati (0-0)
Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Evansville Purple Aces. Evansville went 9-16 last year, while Cincinnati ended up 12-11.
DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 2-4 records against non-conference competition last season.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
