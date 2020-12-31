Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Keith Williams, David DeJulius and Chris Vogt have collectively scored 45 percent of Cincinnati's points this season. For Tulsa, Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have scored 41 percent of the team's points this season.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Golden Hurricane are 0-3 when opponents score more than 64.