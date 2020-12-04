Cincy hosts Xavier

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Musketeers points this season.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Freemantle has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 46.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Xavier earned a 7-point win over Cincinnati when these two teams met a year ago.