Cincy faces Texas Southern

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Tigers have been led by seniors Joirdon Karl Nicholas and Brison Gresham. Nicholas is averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds while Gresham is accounting for eight points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been anchored by David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport, who have combined to score 23 points per contest.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Texas Southern is 0-7 when it allows at least 61 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 61.