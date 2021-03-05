Cincy, ECU meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner has averaged 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 8.5 points and four rebounds. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.9 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 66.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cincinnati is 0-8 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.