journal-news logo
X

Cincinnati's Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Reds, streaking Castellanos set for matchup with Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (22-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.40 ERA, .89 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-6, 7.44 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +111, Brewers -128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati's Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Reds are 10-7 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .353.

The Brewers are 11-9 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Brent Suter recorded his third victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Heath Hembree took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 55 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top