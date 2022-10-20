journal-news logo
Cincinnati youth football coach gunned down after practice

A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished

CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital.

Practice had just broken up. No children were injured.

Knox coached the Trojan Black team. During a memorial service on Wednesday night, he was remembered by other coaches and players as a mentor to many children in the community.

“He was out here because he knew these kids needed him,” Pastor Peterson Mingo said.

Mingo led a brief prayer before balloons were launched in Knox's honor.

It was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police were seeking a suspect, but they had little information to go on. They encouraged community members to come forward.

