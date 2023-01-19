journal-news logo
Cincinnati wins 85-69 over South Florida

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Led by Landers Nolley II's 21 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the South Florida Bulls 85-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 21 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Nolley added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius scored 21 points and added seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Selton Miguel led the way for the Bulls (8-11, 1-5) with 15 points. Tyler Harris added 10 points for South Florida. In addition, Keyshawn Bryant finished with 10 points.

Cincinnati took the lead with 12:35 left in the first half and did not give it up. DeJulius led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 47-29 at the break. Nolley scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Cincinnati went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by South Florida in the second half by a two-point margin.

NEXT UP

Cincinnati's next game is Sunday against Memphis at home. South Florida hosts UCF on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

