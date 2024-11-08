Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins inactive against the Ravens with a quad injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins was inactive for Thursday night's game at Baltimore with a quad injury.

It's the third straight absence for Higgins, who caught two touchdown passes against the Ravens in a loss last month. Also inactive for Cincinnati were wide receiver Charlie Jones, running back Kendall Milton, defensive end Cedric Johnson, tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Tanner McLachlan.

Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Tre'Davious White, running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive end Brent Urban were inactive for the Ravens.

Baltimore also activated running back Keaton Mitchell, who hasn’t played since injuring his knee in December.

Higgins also missed two games early this season with a hamstring issue. He has 29 catches for 341 yards on the season.

