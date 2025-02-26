Cincinnati visits No. 21 Oklahoma State after Heard's 26-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oklahoma State hosts Cincinnati after Stailee Heard scored 26 points in Oklahoma State's 82-65 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cowgirls have gone 16-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.4.

The Bearcats are 7-9 in conference play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 3.8.

Oklahoma State's average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Bearcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Hayes is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.