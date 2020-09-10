Cincinnati visits Chicago, looks to build on Bauer's strong performance

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Ian Happ leads the team with 24 total runs batted in.